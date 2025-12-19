Adding texture to blunt haircuts is look-changer: How to achieve

Blunt haircuts are famous for their sharp lines and clean edges, but adding texture can take them to the next level. Texturizing a blunt cut gives it more volume, movement, and interest without losing the classic silhouette. Here are five expert styling tips to add texture to blunt haircuts, making them more dynamic and stylish. These tips are easy to follow and can be adapted to different hair types and lengths.

Tip 1 Use layering techniques Adding subtle layers can do wonders for a blunt haircut. By cutting layers around the face or throughout the hair, you can create movement and depth. This technique works particularly well for those with thick or wavy hair, as it reduces bulk while adding dimension. Ask your stylist for soft layers that blend seamlessly with the blunt edge.

Tip 2 Incorporate texturizing products Texturizing sprays, powders, or creams can amp up the texture of a blunt haircut in no time. These products give grip and definition to your hair, making it easier to style it in different ways. Apply a small amount of product on damp or dry hair, concentrating on the roots for volume or mid-lengths for definition.

Tip 3 Experiment with styling tools Styling tools like curling wands or flat irons can be used to add waves or curls to a blunt cut. These tools allow you to create different looks, from loose waves to tight curls, depending on your mood. Use heat protectant spray before styling to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Tip 4 Try texturizing techniques at home If you want to add texture at home, try techniques like point-cutting or slide-cutting with scissors. These methods involve cutting into the ends of the hair at an angle or sliding down the blade while cutting, creating a softer edge without changing the overall length significantly.