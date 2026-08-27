How to make the Bombay-style masala toast at home
What's the story
The Bombay masala toast sandwich is a popular street-style breakfast that combines spicy potato filling with crisp bread. This sandwich is a staple in Mumbai's bustling streets, offering a quick yet flavorful meal option. With its unique blend of spices and textures, it has become a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The sandwich is easy to prepare, making it an accessible choice for those looking to enjoy authentic Indian street food at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients for the perfect sandwich
To prepare the Bombay masala toast sandwich, you'll need sliced bread, boiled potatoes, green chilies, onions, tomatoes, butter or oil, and a mix of spices like turmeric and red chili powder.
These ingredients come together to create the signature taste of this dish.
Fresh coriander leaves can also be added for garnish. The right balance of these elements ensures that each bite is flavorful and satisfying.
Filling
Preparing the spicy potato filling
Start by mashing the boiled potatoes and mixing them with finely chopped green chilies, onions, and tomatoes.
Add turmeric powder and red chili powder for spice. Mix everything well to ensure an even distribution of flavors.
This filling is the heart of the sandwich, providing both texture and taste that defines its character.
Assembly
Assembling the sandwich layers
Spread butter or oil on one side of each slice of bread.
Place a generous amount of the potato filling on one slice, and then top it with another slice, buttered side outwards.
Press down gently to ensure it holds together during cooking.
Cooking tips
Cooking techniques for crispiness
Heat a pan over medium flame, and add some butter or oil if required.
Place your assembled sandwiches onto the pan without overcrowding them, and cook until golden brown on both sides by flipping occasionally using a spatula.
This ensures even browning throughout without burning any part accidentally.