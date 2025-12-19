How to slay in bomber jackets

From casual wear to party wear, bomber jackets have become a staple in every wardrobe. Celebrities have been spotted wearing them on numerous occasions, giving us the perfect inspiration for stylish party looks. Be it a formal gathering or a casual get-together, these jackets can amp up your outfit in no time. Here are five celebrity-inspired bomber jacket looks that can make you the star of any party.

Look 1 Classic black bomber with jeans A classic black bomber jacket is a versatile piece that goes well with almost anything. Celebrities like David Beckham have shown us how to wear it with a pair of jeans for a smart-casual look. This combination is perfect for those who want to keep it simple yet stylish. Pairing this look with a plain white tee and sneakers can make it even more appealing for informal gatherings.

Look 2 Metallic bomber for glam factor For those who want to add some glam to their outfit, a metallic bomber jacket is just the thing. Stars like Rihanna have worn metallic bombers, making heads turn at every event. This kind of jacket goes well with neutral tones or monochrome outfits, making it the perfect pick for evening parties or events where you want to stand out.

Look 3 Printed bomber jacket with chinos Printed bomber jackets are an amazing way to add some fun to your outfit. Celebrities like Harry Styles have been seen wearing printed bombers with chinos, giving us a perfect look for semi-formal occasions. The key is to keep the rest of your outfit simple so that the jacket remains the focal point.

Look 4 Leather bomber jacket for edgy look A leather bomber jacket is the perfect way to add an edge to your outfit. Celebrities like Zac Efron have styled leather bombers with different outfits, giving them a rugged yet sophisticated look. This one is perfect for those who want to add some attitude to their party wear without compromising on style.