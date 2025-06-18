Teff magic: 5 tasty dishes for everyone
What's the story
Teff, a tiny grain native to Ethiopia and Eritrea, is quickly becoming popular for its mind-blowing nutritional profile.
Packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals such as iron and calcium, teff makes a versatile ingredient to use in different dishes.
Here are five African-inspired recipes using teff to boost your health while treating your taste buds. Not only are they nutritious, but easy to prepare too!
Breakfast delight
Teff porridge with spices
Teff porridge is a classic Ethiopian breakfast food that serves as a hearty start to the day.
For this dish, cook teff grains with water or milk until creamy. You can add spices like cinnamon and cardamom for flavor.
This porridge is fiber- and protein-rich, keeping you full for long while serving essential nutrients like iron and calcium.
Traditional bread
Injera: A staple flatbread
Injera is a sourdough flatbread made from fermented teff flour. It accompanies and doubles as an eating utensil in many Ethiopian meals.
The fermentation process further boosts the bread's nutritional value by adding probiotics to it.
Injera is also gluten-free and proves to be a great source of carbohydrates for energy without raising blood sugar levels.
Fresh & nutritious
Teff salad with vegetables
A refreshing salad of cooked teff grains with fresh veggies such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers makes for an amazing side or light meal.
Add some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for extra flavor.
This salad gives you vitamins A and C from the veggies and protein from the teff grains.
Hearty meal option
Teff stew with lentils
Teff stew consists of lentils/chickpeas cooked together in vegetable broth with onions, garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, pepper, and chili flakes if you want, making for a delicious, hearty meal option.
Rich in plant-based proteins, fibers, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this dish is healthy, helping you meet your health and wellness goals.
It's easily customizable to suit your taste buds and diet restrictions alike.
Dessert treat
Sweet teff pancakes
Sweet pancakes made with ground teff flour make a wonderful dessert.
Just mix batter with equal parts whole wheat and all-purpose flours, add sugar, baking powder, salt, and vanilla extract.
Cook on a hot griddle till golden. Serve with honey, maple syrup, fresh fruits, nuts and seeds for toppings.
Relish this guilt-free treat, all thanks to the wholesome ingredients used.