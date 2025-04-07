These turmeric beverages can help boost your metabolism
Turmeric, the bright yellow spice, is famous for its possible health benefits, such as boosting metabolism.
Adding turmeric to drinks could be an effortless and tasty way to reap the benefits.
Here, we've rounded up five easy DIY drink ideas that use turmeric as the main ingredient.
These drinks are not just refreshing but also try to promote your metabolic health naturally.
Refreshing drink
Turmeric lemonade
Turmeric lemonade also combines the tangy taste of lemons with the earthy flavor of turmeric.
To whip up this drink, mix fresh lemon juice with some water and add a teaspoon of turmeric powder. Sweeten it with honey or agave syrup, if you'd like.
Best served chilled, this beverage can be enjoyed throughout the day as a refreshing alternative to sugary drinks.
Comforting blend
Golden milk
Golden milk is a warm drink prepared by simmering milk with turmeric powder, ginger, and cinnamon.
You can add black pepper to improve the absorption of curcumin (the active compound in turmeric).
You can sweeten it slightly with honey or maple syrup for flavor.
This comforting drink makes for an excellent way to wind down the evening while boosting your metabolism.
Spicy brew
Turmeric ginger tea
Turmeric ginger tea provides a spicy kick that can refresh your senses while possibly revving up metabolism.
Simply boil water and toss in slices of fresh ginger and a teaspoon of turmeric powder or freshly-grated turmeric root.
Allow it to steep for a few minutes before straining into a cup.
Enjoy this tea hot or cold, whichever you prefer.
Nutrient-packed option
Citrus turmeric smoothie
A citrus turmeric smoothie mixes fruits like oranges and pineapples with yogurt or plant-based milk for creaminess, and some spinach leaves (optional) for an extra nutrient boost.
Blend everything until smooth, then add half a teaspoon each of ground flaxseeds, chia seeds, plus one full spoonful of powdered form turmeric root itself.
This nutrient-packed option makes a great breakfast or snack anytime during the day.
Cool infusion
Iced turmeric green tea
Iced turmeric green tea offers cooling refreshment, particularly on hot summer days.
Brew a strong batch using good quality loose leaf or bags, and let cool to room temperature before refrigerating overnight to allow the flavors to infuse properly.
Stir well before serving, pour over ice cubes, and garnish with mint sprigs and lemon wedges.
An optional touch of sweetness with honey/agave nectar, as per taste preferences, is recommended.