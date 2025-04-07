Unlocking wheatgrass: Surprising uses beyond juice
Wheatgrass is usually associated with health nuts who take it in juice shots. But its applications go way beyond that popular practice.
Famous for its rich nutrient profile, wheatgrass can be used in so many ways in your daily life.
From skincare to home cleaning, wheatgrass can be used for versatile applications that would surprise you.
Here are some surprising ways to use wheatgrass.
Skincare
Natural skin cleanser
You can also use wheatgrass as a natural skin cleanser, thanks to its high chlorophyll and antioxidant properties. It detoxifies the skin and reduces inflammation.
Simply mix some wheatgrass powder with water or aloe vera gel, and you have a simple yet effective facial mask/cleanser.
This may even help you achieve clearer skin.
Oral care
Homemade toothpaste alternative
For those seeking natural oral care solutions, wheatgrass makes for an excellent alternative to commercial toothpaste.
Its antibacterial properties help fight bad breath and promote gum health.
Mixing wheatgrass powder with baking soda and coconut oil makes a great homemade toothpaste that can go a long way in maintaining oral hygiene.
Gardening
Nutrient-rich plant fertilizer
Gardeners can also use wheatgrass as a nutrient-rich fertilizer for their plants.
The vitamins and minerals in wheatgrass promote growth and enhance soil quality when added as compost or liquid fertilizer.
This eco-friendly option not only nourishes your plants but also helps in reducing waste by using the leftover wheatgrass pulp.
Cleaning solutions
Eco-friendly household cleaner
Wheatgrass serves as an eco-friendly cleaner owing to its antibacterial quality.
Combined with vinegar or lemon juice, it makes a perfect cleaner for kitchen counters and bathroom fixtures, sans the harsh chemicals of commercial products.
This way, you can make sure everything is clean, but mindful of the environment too!
Hair care
Hair growth enhancer
Wheatgrass is widely touted for hair growth, all thanks to vitamins A, E, and iron that nourish our hair follicles.
Regular application, either as a paste or added into shampoos/conditioners, may give you fuller locks.
Use it directly on the scalp or mix into hair products for potential benefits.