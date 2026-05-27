5 superfoods that naturally increase iron levels

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a key role in transporting oxygen in the blood and supporting overall health. For those looking to boost their iron levels naturally, certain superfoods can be incredibly beneficial. These foods are not only rich in iron but also offer other nutrients that support its absorption and utilization in the body. Here are five superfoods known for their iron-boosting properties.

Spinach Spinach: A leafy green powerhouse Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is loaded with iron. One cup of cooked spinach delivers around 6 milligrams of iron, which is nearly 15% of the daily recommended intake for adults. Spinach also contains vitamin C, which helps improve iron absorption from plant-based sources. Adding spinach to your diet can be an easy way to increase your iron intake while enjoying other health benefits.

Lentils Lentils: Protein-rich legumes Lentils are another amazing source of plant-based protein and iron. One cup of cooked lentils has about 6 milligrams of iron, making them an ideal choice for vegetarians and vegans who want to boost their iron levels. They are also rich in fiber and folate, and promote digestive health and support overall well-being.

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Quinoa Quinoa: A versatile grain alternative Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that provides a complete protein profile, along with a good dose of iron. One cup of cooked quinoa provides about 3 milligrams of iron, or roughly 17% of the daily value. Its versatility makes it easy to add to salads, soups, or as a side dish, while its high magnesium content further promotes healthy muscle function.

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Pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds: Nutrient-dense snacks Pumpkin seeds are packed with nutrients, including magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats, apart from being rich in iron. A quarter cup of pumpkin seeds packs about 4 milligrams of iron, which is roughly 22% of the daily value. You can add these seeds to your diet by sprinkling them over salads or blending them into smoothies for an extra nutrient boost.