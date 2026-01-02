Try these recipes using bottle gourd peels

Often neglected, bottle gourd peels are a treasure trove of nutrients and can be used in a number of delicious vegetarian recipes. Packed with fiber and vitamins, these peels can add a unique twist to your meals. Using them not only minimizes waste but also adds to the nutritional value of your diet. Here are five creative ways to use bottle gourd peels in vegetarian dishes.

Tip 1 Stir-fried bottle gourd peels Stir-frying is an easy way to cook bottle gourd peels while retaining their nutrients. Simply wash the peels well and slice them thinly. Heat some oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, and let them crackle. Add the sliced peels along with turmeric powder and salt. Cook until tender, stirring occasionally. This simple dish goes well with rice or flatbreads.

Tip 2 Bottle gourd peel chutney Chutney made from bottle gourd peels is a tasty condiment that goes with a number of dishes. Blend the washed peels with green chilies, ginger, garlic, and coriander leaves to a smooth paste. Add lemon juice and salt for taste. This chutney can be served with dosa or idli for an extra zing.

Tip 3 Soup with bottle gourd peel broth You can make a nutritious broth by boiling the cleaned bottle gourd peels with water, onions, garlic, and spices such as cumin and coriander seeds. Once boiled, strain the liquid to get a clear broth. This can be used as a base for soups or enjoyed on its own as a light soup.

Tip 4 Stuffed parathas using bottle gourd peels For a twist on stuffed parathas, use grated bottle gourd peel mixed with cumin powder, garam masala, and chili powder as the filling inside whole wheat dough balls. Roll them out and cook on a tava until golden brown on both sides.