Boucle blazers: 5 winter outfit ideas you'll love

Boucle blazers are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their cozy texture and classic style. The unique looped yarn fabric creates a distinct look that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Perfect for layering in chilly weather, these blazers add a touch of elegance to both casual and formal outfits. Here are some practical tips on styling boucle blazers this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with tailored trousers Pairing a boucle blazer with tailored trousers makes for a sophisticated look ideal for work or formal events. Choose trousers in neutral shades like black or gray to keep the outfit balanced. The texture of the blazer complements the smooth fabric of tailored trousers, giving you a polished appearance without compromising on comfort.

Tip 2 Layer over a turtleneck sweater Layering a boucle blazer over a turtleneck sweater is an easy way to keep warm while looking stylish. Turtlenecks come in various colors and materials, so you can easily mix and match them with your blazer. This combination works well for casual outings or even office wear, giving you both warmth and style.

Tip 3 Combine with denim jeans For a relaxed yet chic look, team your boucle blazer with denim jeans. Opt for slim-fit or straight-leg jeans to keep the silhouette sleek. This pairing is perfect for weekend get-togethers or casual meetings, where you want to look effortlessly put together without being overly formal.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Accessorizing your boucle blazer with scarves and hats can amp up its winter appeal. Scarves in complementary colors can add warmth and flair, while hats like berets or fedoras can add a dash of sophistication. These accessories not only amp up your style but also keep you warm during the colder months.