Bouffant hairstyle: How to nail this classic

The bouffant hairstyle is a classic look that has stood the test of time, offering a touch of elegance and sophistication. Famous in the 1960s, the bouffant is characterized by its voluminous top and sleek sides. Perfect for formal occasions or a statement look, mastering the bouffant can elevate your style game. Here are some tips and tricks to help you achieve this iconic hairstyle effortlessly.

Tools selection Choose the right tools Selecting the right tools is essential to get a perfect bouffant. A fine-tooth comb is a must for teasing hair, while a round brush helps in smoothing the sides. Hairspray is your best bet to keep everything in place. A good quality mousse can add volume before styling. Investing in these tools will make the process easier and give you the desired result.

Volume boost Teasing techniques for volume Teasing is the key to getting that signature height of a bouffant. Start by sectioning your hair at the crown, and gently backcomb each section from the roots to mid-lengths. Do not go overboard with teasing; just enough to create volume without damaging your hair. Once done, smooth out the top layer with a brush for an even finish.

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Long-lasting hold Securing your style all day To ensure your bouffant stays put all day long, use a strong-hold hairspray liberally over your styled hair. This will keep it from falling flat or getting messy with time. If you are worried about stiffness, try using less product initially, and adding more as needed throughout the day.

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