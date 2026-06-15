Regular rebounding sessions can also improve cardiovascular health

5 health perks of bouncing on a mini trampoline

By Vinita Jain 08:47 am Jun 15, 202608:47 am

What's the story

Rebounding, or bouncing on a mini-trampoline, is a fun way to exercise that has been gaining popularity for its unique benefits. Unlike traditional workouts, rebounding offers a low-impact way to improve fitness without straining the joints. This form of exercise can be done indoors and requires minimal space, making it accessible for many. Here are five surprising benefits of rebounding that might encourage you to add this activity to your routine.