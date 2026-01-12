Box-pleated skorts: 5 winter styling ideas

Box-pleated skorts are the perfect combination of comfort and style, making them a versatile choice for winter fashion. These pieces give the ease of shorts with the sophistication of a skirt, making them a must-have for any wardrobe. Be it a casual outing or a more formal affair, box-pleated skorts can be styled in different ways to suit your taste. Here are five ways to style them this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with knee-high boots Knee-high boots make for a perfect match with box-pleated skorts in winter. The combination gives an elegant look while keeping you warm. Opt for neutral shades like black or brown to go with the skort's color. This pairing works well for both day and night events, giving you the best of both worlds: practicality and style.

Tip 2 Layer with tights Adding tights under your box-pleated skort is a great way to add warmth without compromising on style. Choose opaque tights in black or dark colors to keep the look cohesive. This trick works especially well when temperatures dip, letting you wear your favorite skorts even in the coldest months.

Tip 3 Combine with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters make for a cozy and chic pairing with box-pleated skorts. The loose fit of the sweater balances the structured look of the skort, creating an effortlessly stylish outfit. Stick to neutral tones or subtle patterns for an added visual interest that doesn't overpower the ensemble.

Tip 4 Accessorize with belts Belts also make an excellent accessory choice when styling box-pleated skorts. They define your waistline and add an extra layer of dimension to your outfit. Pick belts in contrasting colors or materials like leather for an added texture contrast that elevates the overall look.