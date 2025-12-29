Want classic decor? Try these brass items

Brass has always been a favorite in home decor, thanks to its timeless elegance and versatility. The warm tones of brass can elevate the look of any room, adding a hint of sophistication and charm. From vintage to modern, brass can be used in a variety of ways to suit different tastes and styles. Here are five classic brass decor ideas that never go out of style.

#1 Vintage brass mirrors Vintage brass mirrors make for an excellent addition to any room. The intricate designs and detailing of these mirrors can act as a statement piece, enhancing the beauty of your space. You can hang them in entryways or living rooms, where they not only serve the purpose of reflecting light but also act as decorative elements. The patina on vintage brass adds character and history to your home.

#2 Brass lighting fixtures Brass lighting fixtures provide both functionality and style to your home. Be it chandeliers, pendant lights, or table lamps, these fixtures can add a warm glow to your rooms while looking elegant. The versatility of brass makes it easy to find lighting options that suit both traditional and contemporary interiors. Plus, with their durability, brass lighting fixtures are an investment that lasts.

#3 Decorative brass trays Decorative brass trays are functional as well as stylish. They can be used to organize small items on tables or dressers, or be used as standalone pieces of art when displayed on walls or shelves. The intricate patterns often found on these trays add visual interest without overpowering other decor elements in the room.

#4 Brass hardware accents Adding brass hardware accents like doorknobs, handles, and drawer pulls can transform the look of furniture pieces or cabinetry. These small details bring a touch of elegance without needing a complete overhaul of the items. They come in various designs, from simple modern to ornate traditional, fitting any aesthetic preference.