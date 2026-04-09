Meet jackfruit's versatile cousin: Breadfruit

Breadfruit is a versatile fruit that is a staple in many African cuisines. Its starchy texture and mild flavor make it an excellent ingredient for a variety of dishes. From savory to sweet, breadfruit can be transformed into delightful meals that showcase the diversity of African culinary traditions. Here are five must-try breadfruit dishes that highlight the unique flavors and cooking techniques found across the continent.

Dish 1 Breadfruit porridge A popular breakfast option in some African regions, breadfruit porridge is made by boiling breadfruit until soft and mashing it into a smooth consistency. The dish is usually flavored with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, and sweetened with sugar or honey. It provides a hearty start to the day, and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Dish 2 Fried breadfruit chips Fried breadfruit chips are a popular snack across Africa. The fruit is sliced thinly and fried until crispy, giving a crunchy alternative to potato chips. These chips can be seasoned with salt or spices for an extra kick, and are often served as an appetizer or side dish at meals.

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Dish 3 Breadfruit stew *Breadfruit* stew is a comforting dish that combines chunks of breadfruit with vegetables, such as tomatoes, onions, and peppers. The stew is simmered until all the ingredients are tender, and flavors meld together beautifully. This hearty meal can be enjoyed on its own or paired with rice for added texture.

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Dish 4 Mashed breadfruit delight Mashed breadfruit delight is similar to mashed potatoes but with an African twist. The cooked breadfruits are mashed with butter or oil and seasoned with herbs like parsley or cilantro for added flavor. This creamy side dish goes well with grilled vegetables or lentils.