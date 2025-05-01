Boost your metabolism with these 5 breakfast-friendly spices
What's the story
Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, and adding certain spices to it can make it even better.
Some spices are known to increase metabolism, thus helping you burn more energy and keep your weight in check.
By adding these spices to your morning routine, you may be able to improve your metabolic rate.
Here are five breakfast-friendly spices that may help rev up your metabolism.
Spice 1
Cinnamon's role in metabolism
Another popular spice, cinnamon may help boost your metabolic rate by improving insulin sensitivity.
Cinnamon contains compounds that mimic insulin activity, which help regulate blood sugar levels.
This regulation can, in turn, make your metabolism more efficient and reduce fat storage.
Adding cinnamon to oatmeal or smoothies could be an easy way to incorporate it into your breakfast.
SPICE 2
Ginger's thermogenic properties
Ginger is known for its thermogenic properties, meaning it can increase body temperature and boost metabolism.
Consuming ginger may enhance calorie burning by stimulating digestion and increasing energy expenditure.
You might consider adding fresh ginger slices to hot water for a warming morning tea, or grating it into yogurt for an extra kick.
Spice 3
Turmeric's active compound curcumin
Turmeric is rich in curcumin, an active compound that has some potential metabolic benefits.
Curcumin has been studied for its capacity to reduce inflammation and improve fat metabolism.
Adding turmeric to breakfast meals such as scrambled tofu or smoothies could yield these benefits while also adding a pop of color and flavor.
Spice 4
Cayenne pepper's capsaicin content
Cayenne pepper has capsaicin, which is said to increase metabolism by enhancing the body's heat-producing mechanism called thermogenesis. It helps burn more calories during the day.
Sprinkling cayenne pepper on avocado toast or mixing it in a dish could be good ways to enjoy its spicy kick while speeding up metabolism.
SPICE 5
Black pepper enhancing nutrient absorption
Not only does black pepper add flavor, it also helps in the absorption of nutrients thanks to piperine, a compound present in this spice.
Piperine has been known to improve the bioavailability of different nutrients, and possibly assist in fat breakdown processes in the cells, when consumed regularly along with meals like oatmeal at breakfast time.