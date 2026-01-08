Broccoli + sweetcorn: 5 tasty combos

Broccoli and sweetcorn are two of the most versatile vegetables that can be added to a variety of dishes. They not only add color and texture but also provide a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a nutritious combination that can be added to meals in different ways. Here are five creative ways to add broccoli and sweetcorn to your meals, making them tastier and healthier.

Stir-fry Stir-fried delight Stir-frying broccoli and sweetcorn is a quick way to cook them while retaining their crunchiness. Just heat some oil in a pan, add garlic for flavor, and toss in the vegetables. Stir-fry them for about five minutes until they are tender yet crisp. This method retains the nutrients well, making it a healthy cooking option.

Soup Creamy broccoli corn soup A creamy broccoli corn soup is perfect for those chilly days when you need something warm and comforting. Blend cooked broccoli with sweetcorn, vegetable broth, and a splash of cream or milk for richness. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or basil for added flavor. This soup is not just filling but also packed with essential nutrients.

Salad Colorful vegetable salad A salad of broccoli florets, sweetcorn kernels, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and lettuce leaves makes for a colorful plate. Toss them in a light vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. This refreshing salad makes for an excellent side dish or a light lunch option.

Casserole Cheesy broccoli corn casserole For a hearty meal option, try making a cheesy casserole with broccoli and sweetcorn. Mix cooked pasta with steamed broccoli and sweetcorn in a baking dish. Top it with shredded cheese before baking till golden brown at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 20 minutes.