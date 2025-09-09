Brown rice v/s barley: Which has more fiber and protein?

Brown rice and barley are two of the most popular whole grains owing to their nutritional benefits. Both are high in fiber and protein, making them great options for a healthy diet. Knowing the difference in their fiber and protein content will help you make informed dietary choices. Today, we look at the fiber and protein content of brown rice and barley.

#1 Fiber content in brown rice Brown rice is a whole grain with its bran layer intact, which is high in dietary fiber. One cup of cooked brown rice has roughly three and a half grams of fiber. This makes it a great choice for anyone looking to amp up their daily fiber intake. The high fiber content improves digestion, helps keep cholesterol in check, and helps with weight management by keeping you full.

#2 Fiber content in barley Barley is another whole grain that packs an impressive dose of dietary fiber. A cup of cooked barley delivers a whopping six grams of fiber, which is much more than what brown rice offers. The soluble fiber in barley may help reduce cholesterol levels and heart health by curbing blood spikes after meals.

#3 Protein content in brown rice Brown rice also provides a decent amount of protein as compared to other grains. It has about five grams of protein in a cup of cooked brown rice. Although it's not as high as some other sources, it still helps meet daily protein requirements when incorporated with other foods such as legumes or vegetables.