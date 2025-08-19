Buddha's hand: A unique citrus fruit for better health

Buddha's hand, a rare citrus fruit with finger-like segments, is not only fascinating to look at. The fruit is packed with essential nutrients and has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Its unique aroma and flavor make it an excellent ingredient for different culinary uses. Apart from culinary uses, Buddha's hand offers some amazing nutritional benefits that can boost your overall health.

#1 Rich source of vitamin C Buddha's hand is an amazing source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. Eating vitamin C-rich foods can help shield your body from common diseases by improving the production of white blood cells. Not to mention, vitamin C is also a powerful antioxidant that helps neutralize dangerous free radicals and mitigate the risk of inflammation.

#2 High fiber content The fibrous nature of Buddha's hand makes it good for digestive health. Dietary fiber is good to keep bowel movements regular and prevent constipation. It also regulates blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Including fiber-rich foods like Buddha's hand in your diet can help with weight management by making you feel full.

#3 Low calorie option For all those watching their calorie intake, Buddha's hand is the perfect option considering its low-calorie nature. You can add this fruit to your meals or snacks and relish its flavor without making a huge difference to your daily calorie count. It can be an ideal option for people trying to maintain or shed weight without compromising on taste.