Longan fruit: Nutrition, uses, and more

Often referred to as "dragon's eye," longan fruit is a small tropical fruit with a sweet taste and translucent flesh. Hailing from Southeast Asia, this delicious fruit is also loaded with nutrients that can help with overall wellness. Here's a look at the nutritional profile of longan, and its potential health benefits.

#1 Nutritional composition of longan Longan fruit is packed with essential nutrients including vitamin C, which is vital for boosting the immune system. It also contains B vitamins in smaller amounts such as riboflavin and niacin, which are necessary for energy production. Longan also contains minerals such as potassium and magnesium that promote heart health. The fruit is low-calorie making it an ideal option for people looking to maintain a healthy weight.

#2 Antioxidant properties Longan is praised for its antioxidant properties, courtesy of polyphenols and vitamin C. These antioxidants deal with oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body. This, in turn, may lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain types of cancer. Adding longan to your diet can be a natural way to boost your body's defense against oxidative damage.

#3 Potential mood enhancer Eating longan has been associated with mood improvement due to its content of certain compounds that may have a calming effect on the nervous system. Traditional medicine practices have used longan as a remedy for anxiety and insomnia. While more research is required to fully understand these effects, adding longan to your diet may contribute positively to mental well-being.