How to insulate your home on a budget

Improving home insulation can go a long way in slashing energy bills and making your home more comfortable. However, getting professional services can be expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of budget-friendly DIY tricks to make your home more insulated without spending much. These hacks not only keep the indoor temperature consistent but also promote energy efficiency. Here are some practical tips you can try yourself to make your home more insulated and energy-efficient.

Tip 1 Use weatherstripping for doors and windows Weatherstripping is an effective way to seal gaps around doors and windows, preventing drafts from entering your home. It is affordable, easy to install, and available in various materials like foam tape or rubber strips. By sealing these gaps, you can reduce heat loss by up to 20%, making your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer. This simple step can lead to noticeable savings on heating and cooling costs.

Tip 2 Install thermal curtains or blinds Thermal curtains/blinds come with insulating properties that keep heat retained during winters and blocked out during summers. They are comparatively cheap than other insulation options and also come in different styles to suit your decor. By using thermal curtains/blinds, you can enhance the overall insulation of your windows by as much as 25%, lowering your energy consumption.

Tip 3 Apply window film for extra insulation Window film is a cost-effective solution that provides an additional layer of insulation. It reflects heat back into the room during winter and blocks out solar heat gain during summer. Plus, it's extremely easy to apply, requiring just water and a squeegee, making it the perfect DIY project. Window films can cut down energy loss through windows by up to 30%, keeping your indoors comfortable year-round.

Tip 4 Seal attic air leaks with caulk or spray foam Attics are common culprits of air leaks, which cause a lot of energy loss if not sealed properly. Applying caulk or spray foam around vents, pipes, chimneys, and other openings will prevent warm air from escaping during the cold months and keep hot air out during the warm months. Sealing attic leaks can boost overall home efficiency by up to 15% and lower utility bills.