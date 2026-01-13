Africa is home to some of the most thrilling bungee jumping spots in the world. From iconic bridges to stunning natural landscapes, these places offer an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other. Whether you're a seasoned jumper or a first-timer, Africa's bungee spots promise breathtaking views and unforgettable moments. Here are some of the top places for bungee jumping in Africa.

#1 Bloukrans Bridge: A South African icon Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa is one of the world's highest commercial bungee jumps. Situated along the Garden Route, this spot offers a staggering 216 meters drop into the Bloukrans River Gorge. The bridge itself is a marvel, standing at 1,500 meters above sea level. Jumpers get an unparalleled view of the surrounding landscape as they plunge into the abyss.

#2 Victoria Falls: A majestic backdrop Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, makes for an incredible backdrop for bungee jumping. The jump is from a platform on the Victoria Falls Bridge, which spans the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The fall is 111 meters deep, giving you a thrilling descent with the sound of roaring water below. The views are nothing short of spectacular.

#3 The Soweto Towers: Urban adventure For those looking for an urban adventure, The Soweto Towers in Johannesburg provide a unique bungee jumping experience. The former cooling towers have been transformed into an adventure hub where you can jump from 100 meters above ground level. This spot offers a different kind of thrill with its industrial setting and panoramic views of Soweto.

#4 Mount Meru: Tanzania's hidden gem Mount Meru in Tanzania offers a unique bungee jumping opportunity amid stunning natural beauty. The jump site is near Arusha National Park, with views of Mount Kilimanjaro on clear days. Although not as high as some other locations, at around 70 meters, it provides an exhilarating experience surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife.