5 delicious ways to use brown butter in your cooking
What's the story
Brown butter, or beurre noisette, is a nutty, toasty ingredient that's like liquid gold.
By browning the milk solids in butter, you can create a nutty and complex ingredient that adds depth to both sweet and savory dishes.
This blog post shares five ways to use brown butter in your cooking, showcasing its versatility and flavor-enhancing potential.
Baking
Elevate your baked goods
Adding brown butter to baked goods infuses a deep, nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with both sweet and savory treats.
Substitute regular melted butter with brown butter in cookie, cake, and pastry recipes to elevate your baked goods with a layer of sophisticated taste.
Try it in chocolate chip cookie dough for a gourmet twist on a beloved classic.
Pasta
Transform your pasta dishes
Brown butter is the secret to a simple yet luxurious pasta sauce.
Just coat your cooked pasta in brown butter, sprinkle some freshly grated Parmesan cheese and sage, and voila! You've got yourself a classy meal that's secretly a breeze to make.
This pairs especially well with stuffed pastas like ravioli or tortellini - the brown butter really brings out the flavor of the fillings.
Vegetables
Enhance vegetables
Vegetables sauteed in brown butter are a game-changer. They taste super delicious and feel very gourmet.
You can try it with Brussels sprouts, green beans, or sweet corn. The nutty flavor of the brown butter will elevate these side dishes.
Simply heat the brown butter in a pan, add your chosen vegetables, and cook until tender.
Breakfast
Upgrade your pancakes and waffles
Replace regular melted butter with brown butter in your pancake or waffle batter for a gourmet twist on breakfast classics. The nutty, caramelized flavor of brown butter adds a whole new dimension of deliciousness that pairs perfectly with maple syrup and fresh fruits.
This is a super easy way to make your morning routine feel a bit more special or to impress your guests at your next brunch.
Sauces
Create decadent sauces
Brown butter is the secret weapon you never knew you needed for sweet sauces. Drizzle it over ice cream or fruit crisps for a game-changing dessert experience.
Just mix it with sugar and cream for a caramel-like sauce that blows regular caramel out of the water with its nutty depth.
It's also incredible over grilled peaches or pears for an easy but fancy dessert.