Try these five simple exercises for better hearing
The tympanic membrane, or eardrum as it is colloquially called, is vital for our sense of hearing.
By fortifying its resilience, you can optimize your auditory health and protect against potential hearing complications.
This article details five easy exercises to strengthen your tympanic membrane. These exercises can be done anywhere, anytime, without any equipment or a doctor's prescription.
Massage
Daily eardrum massage
Gently massaging the area around your ears can greatly increase blood flow to the tympanic membrane, potentially strengthening it.
Using a soft, circular motion around the outer ear for three to five minutes daily can effectively stimulate blood flow.
This easy practice supports ear health by ensuring essential nutrients reach your eardrum, promoting function and flexibility.
Exposure
Controlled auditory exposure
Regularly exposing your eardrums to a range of sounds at safe volumes keeps the tympanic membrane flexible.
Listening to low, medium, and high-frequency sounds for 10-15 minutes daily "exercises" the eardrum, conditioning it to respond more efficiently to various auditory stimuli.
This practice strengthens the membrane, ensuring it remains healthy and functions optimally.
Stretching
Earlobe stretching exercises
Gently stretching your earlobes helps the eardrum (tympanic membrane) by improving flexibility and blood flow in the surrounding area.
Hold each earlobe gently between your thumb and forefinger, applying a light downward pull for five seconds before releasing.
Repeat this action 10 times daily on each ear.
This simple exercise indirectly benefits the eardrum by enhancing circulation and flexibility in the nearby structures.
Concentration
Auditory concentration practice
Focusing on specific sounds in noisy environments is a great exercise to sharpen your auditory discrimination skills.
This will give your eardrum a good workout!
Dedicate 10-20 minutes daily to the practice of trying to isolate individual sounds within a complex auditory environment, like singling out birds' songs amidst the noise of traffic.
Hydration
Hydration for ear health
Adequate hydration is essential for the health of all bodily tissues, including the tympanic membrane.
Drinking a minimum of eight ounce glasses of water daily is crucial.
Staying hydrated ensures your body has sufficient fluids to not only maintain ear health but also support overall physical well-being.
Drinking enough water aids in preserving the eardrum's flexibility and functionality, fostering improved auditory health.