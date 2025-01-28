What's the story

Dulce de leche, the lusciously thick caramelized milk, has held a place of honor in Latin American dessert traditions for hundreds of years.

Its velvety smoothness and irresistible sweetness make it a secret weapon in any dessert. And, it's versatile.

Discover five unexpected ways to use Dulce de Leche to turn everyday recipes into unforgettable delicacies.