Button v/s oyster: Which mushroom is more nutritious?

Button and oyster mushrooms are two of the most commonly used varieties in kitchens across the globe. Both have their own nutritional benefits, making them worthy additions to a healthy diet. While button mushrooms are famous for their mild flavor, oyster mushrooms are known for their unique texture and taste. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of these mushrooms to see how they stack up against each other.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Button mushrooms are a good source of vitamins B2 (riboflavin) and B3 (niacin), which are essential for energy production and maintaining healthy skin. Oyster mushrooms, on the other hand, have more vitamin D than button mushrooms when exposed to sunlight during growth. Vitamin D is important for bone health and immune function. Both types of mushrooms provide small amounts of other vitamins such as B1 (thiamine) and B5 (pantothenic acid).

#2 Mineral richness in mushrooms Both button and oyster mushrooms provide essential minerals such as potassium and phosphorus. Potassium is important for heart health and muscle function, whereas phosphorus helps in forming bones and teeth. Oyster mushrooms have a slight edge over button mushrooms in terms of iron content, which is important for transporting oxygen in the blood. Button mushrooms usually have higher selenium levels, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage.

#3 Protein content analysis Mushrooms are generally not high in protein when compared to other sources like legumes or nuts, but they do offer some protein content that can contribute to daily intake requirements. Button mushrooms provide about three grams of protein per 100 grams serving, while oyster mushrooms offer slightly more at around four grams per 100 grams serving. This makes oyster mushrooms a slightly better option if you're looking to increase your protein intake through plant-based sources.