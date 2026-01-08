Buying a houseplant? Do these health checks first

Bringing a houseplant home can be a delightful experience, but it's important to make sure that the plant is healthy before you do. A healthy plant will not only flourish in its new environment but also add to your home's aesthetics and air quality. Here are essential checks to ensure your houseplant is healthy, so you can make an informed decision and enjoy a thriving plant.

Leaf inspection Check the leaves for damage Inspecting the leaves of a plant is essential to determine its health. Look for any signs of discoloration, wilting, or spots. Healthy leaves are usually vibrant in color and free from holes or tears. If you notice yellowing leaves, it could indicate overwatering or nutrient deficiency. Brown tips might suggest underwatering or low humidity levels. A thorough leaf inspection helps identify potential issues early on.

Root assessment Examine the roots Roots are essential for a plant's health as they absorb water and nutrients from the soil. When buying a houseplant, gently remove it from its pot to examine the roots. They should be firm and white or light tan in color. Dark, mushy roots indicate root rot, which could be a result of overwatering or poor drainage conditions. Healthy roots ensure that your plant can thrive once brought home.

Soil moisture Check soil moisture levels The moisture level of soil is critical for plant health. Too dry or too wet soil can stress out plants and hinder their growth. Stick your finger into the soil up to two inches deep to check moisture levels before buying. The soil should feel slightly moist but not soggy or bone dry. This simple test ensures that you're getting a plant that has been well cared for.