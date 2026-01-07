Cabbage for breakfast: 5 gut-friendly dishes

Cabbage is a versatile vegetable that can be the star of your breakfast table. Not only is it affordable, but it is also loaded with nutrients that can kickstart your day. From enhancing digestion to providing essential vitamins, cabbage can be a great addition to your morning meals. Here are five gut-friendly breakfast ideas with cabbage that you can easily whip up at home.

Dish 1 Cabbage and carrot slaw A fresh cabbage and carrot slaw makes for a crunchy start to the day. Just shred some cabbage and carrots, toss them with a bit of lemon juice and olive oil, and you're good to go. This dish is high in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps your gut healthy. You can add some apples or raisins for a hint of sweetness.

Dish 2 Savory cabbage pancakes Savory cabbage pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option. Just mix grated cabbage with flour, water, and spices to make a batter. Cook them on a skillet until golden brown. These pancakes are filling and provide the goodness of cabbage in every bite. Pair them with yogurt or chutney for an extra flavor.

Dish 3 Cabbage smoothie bowl For those who like smoothies in the morning, a cabbage smoothie bowl is an innovative option. Blend some fresh cabbage leaves with bananas, spinach, and almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with nuts or seeds for added crunch. This smoothie bowl is packed with vitamins A and C.

Dish 4 Stir-fried cabbage with tofu Stir-fried cabbage with tofu makes for a protein-rich breakfast that also has the goodness of fiber from the cabbage. Just saute sliced cabbage with tofu cubes in soy sauce until tender but crisp. This savory dish will keep you full while giving you essential nutrients like calcium from tofu.