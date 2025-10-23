You must explore these pottery villages in Cambodia

Cambodia 's rural landscapes are dotted with traditional pottery villages, where artisans create exquisite ceramics using age-old techniques. These villages provide a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage and the craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations. Visiting these hidden gems gives you an opportunity to witness the intricate process of pottery making and appreciate the skill involved. Here are some of Cambodia's best-kept secrets in pottery.

#1 Discovering Kampong Chhnang's clay wonders Kampong Chhnang is known as Cambodia's pottery capital. The village is famous for its high-quality clay, which is used to make a variety of ceramic items. Visitors can watch artisans shape clay into beautiful pots, jars, and vases. The village also hosts workshops where tourists can try their hand at pottery making under the guidance of skilled craftsmen. The experience offers a hands-on insight into traditional techniques still in use today.

#2 Exploring Koh Chen's unique craftsmanship Koh Chen is famous for its unique style of pottery, which is heavily influenced by Khmer culture. The village is located on an island in the Mekong River and is famous for its intricate designs on ceramic pieces. Visitors can explore local workshops and see artisans create everything from decorative plates to functional kitchenware. The village's distinct craftsmanship makes it a must-visit for anyone interested in traditional Cambodian art forms.

#3 Experiencing Kampong Thom's artistic heritage Kampong Thom is home to a number of talented potters who continue to practice age-old techniques. The village is famous for its artistic heritage, with many artisans creating intricate sculptures along with functional items like bowls and pots. Visitors can take guided tours of local workshops, where they will learn about different stages of production, from molding clay to firing finished products in traditional kilns.