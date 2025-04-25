Discover the charm of Spain with these scenic trails
What's the story
The Camino de Santiago gives you an opportunity to explore Spain's varied landscapes.
Each of the trails promises something unique, from coastal views to hilly terrains, depending on your fitness level.
These five scenic routes are sure to make the journey of a lifetime for anyone taking this historic path.
French way
The French Way: A classic route
The French Way is the most popular route among pilgrims. It covers some 780-kilometers from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, combining rural scenes with lively towns.
This trail is well-marked and provides plenty of accommodation options on the way.
Pilgrims can enjoy the cultural richness of regions like Navarra and Galicia, while walking through vineyards, forests, and historical places.
Portuguese Way
The Portuguese Way: Coastal beauty
The Portuguese Way is famous for its gorgeous coastlines as it winds northwards from Lisbon or Porto to head towards Santiago de Compostela.
The trail is approximately 610 kilometers long if you start from Lisbon or 240 kilometers from Porto.
It combines peaceful beaches with pretty villages and ancient cities such as Coimbra and Pontevedra.
The moderate terrain makes it suitable for walkers of all abilities.
Northern Way
The Northern Way: Rugged coastline
For the more adventurous, the Northern Way is a trek of rugged beauty along Spain's northern coast.
Starting off in Irun near the French border, this trail spans roughly 830 kilometers before arriving at Santiago de Compostela.
Hikers will be greeted by dramatic cliffsides looming over the Atlantic Ocean and lush green hillsides dotted with quaint fishing villages serving up fresh local cuisine.
Primitive way
The Primitive Way: Historical significance
The Primitive Way is also the most historic of all, as it is the oldest route to Santiago de Compostela. It was over 1,000 years ago that King Alfonso II himself walked it for the first time.
Starting from Oviedo city center (Asturias), this path covers around 320 km through mountains, offering breathtaking views along the way, lesser crowd than other paths, making it perfect for seekers of solitude amidst nature's beauty.
English way
The English Way: Short but sweet journey
Originating from British pilgrims arriving via sea ports such as Ferrol and Corunna during medieval times, today's journey starts either in Ferrol (120 km) or A Coruna (75 km), ending at Santiago's cathedral square in just a few days.
Despite its shorter length, it offers rich scenery and culture, with a route through picturesque countryside, small hamlets, and churches.