Canoe polo: Where to try this water sport

Canoe polo is a thrilling water sport that combines elements of kayaking, soccer, and basketball. Africa has some of the most stunning lakes for canoe polo enthusiasts to explore. These venues not only provide the perfect conditions for the sport but also breathtaking views and unique experiences. From calm waters to challenging currents, these lakes are perfect for both seasoned players and beginners.

#1 Lake Malawi: A serene playground Lake Malawi is famous for its clear waters and diverse marine life. The lake's calm surface makes it an ideal spot for canoe polo matches. Players can enjoy the tranquility of the lake while engaging in competitive play. The surrounding landscapes add to the charm of this venue, making it a favorite among those looking to combine sport with nature exploration.

#2 Victoria Lake: A vast expanse One of Africa's largest lakes, Lake Victoria offers a vast expanse for canoe polo enthusiasts. Its size allows for larger-scale matches and more dynamic gameplay. The lake's unpredictable weather can add an extra layer of challenge, making it suitable for experienced players seeking an adrenaline-pumping experience. The vibrant local culture around the lake also enhances the overall visit.

#3 Lake Tanganyika: Deep waters, deep challenges Known as one of the world's deepest lakes, Lake Tanganyika provides a unique setting for canoe polo. Its depth and varying currents can make matches more challenging, requiring players to be adaptable and skilled. The stunning backdrop of mountains surrounding this lake adds to its allure, making it an exciting destination for those looking to test their abilities in deeper waters.