For canoeing enthusiasts: Peaceful forest lakes in Estonia

Estonia is home to some of the most beautiful forest lakes in the world, which are perfect for canoeing. These hidden gems provide a peaceful escape into nature, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. With their calm waters and stunning surroundings, these lakes are perfect for both novice and experienced canoeists. Here are five of these serene spots that promise an unforgettable paddling experience.

#1 Lake Paijanne: A tranquil retreat Lake Paijanne is famous for its crystal-clear waters and lush green surroundings. The lake is dotted with small islands, which make for perfect stopping points for canoeists looking to explore or rest. The calm waters make it ideal for beginners, while the more adventurous can explore its deeper areas. The peaceful environment is perfect for those looking to connect with nature.

#2 Lake Vortsjarv: Estonia's largest lake Being Estonia's largest lake, Lake Vortsjarv offers plenty of space to explore by canoe. Its vast expanse is home to diverse wildlife, making it a great spot for birdwatching enthusiasts as well. Canoeing on this lake gives you a chance to witness the beauty of nature up close while enjoying the serenity of open waters.

#3 Lake Ermistu: A hidden gem Nestled in the heart of Estonia, Lake Ermistu is a hidden gem that offers a peaceful canoeing experience. Surrounded by dense forests, this lake provides a perfect backdrop for those looking to escape into nature. The calm waters make it ideal for leisurely paddling, while the surrounding trails offer opportunities for hiking and exploration.

#4 Lake Ulemiste: Urban oasis Lake Ulemiste is an urban oasis located close to Tallinn's city center. Despite its proximity to the capital, this lake offers a peaceful retreat from city life. Canoeing on Ulemiste gives you stunning views of both urban landscapes and natural beauty. The lake is also home to several bird species, making it a great spot for birdwatching.