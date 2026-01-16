These styles go well with canvas shoes

African winters can be tricky, but canvas shoes can be your best bet. They are light, versatile, and perfect for layering. From urban to traditional, African styles, you can mix and match to create a unique look. Here are five ways to style canvas shoes for winter in Africa.

Denim combo Pair with denim for casual look Denim is another classic winter staple that goes perfectly with canvas shoes. Be it jeans or a denim jacket, the fabric's versatility makes it a great match for canvas footwear. You can go for a relaxed fit or skinny jeans, depending on your preference. A simple t-shirt or sweater can complete the look, making it perfect for casual outings.

Traditional mix Layer with traditional attire Canvas shoes can also be paired with traditional African attire, giving a modern twist to classic looks. For instance, wearing them with a dashiki or kente cloth can create an interesting contrast between old and new styles. This combination not only honors cultural heritage but also keeps you comfortable during the cooler months.

Athleisure style Combine with athleisure wear Athleisure wear is ideal for those who want comfort and style at the same time. Pairing canvas shoes with leggings or joggers and an oversized sweater or hoodie makes for a chic yet practical outfit. This look is perfect for running errands or lounging at home, while still looking put-together.

Pattern play Mix and match patterns Mixing patterns is a fun way to add some personality to your winter wardrobe. Pairing patterned pants with solid-colored canvas shoes can make an eye-catching ensemble. Stripes, florals, or geometric designs can all work well when balanced out by neutral-colored footwear.