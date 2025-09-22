Canyoneering in India: Scenic spots to explore

Canyoneering is an adventurous activity that combines hiking, climbing, and swimming through canyons. In India, there are several remote canyoneering spots that promise thrilling experiences to adventurers. These hidden gems are not only less crowded but also offer unique landscapes and challenges. From lush green valleys to rugged terrains, these places provide an opportunity to explore India's natural beauty while indulging in an exhilarating sport.

#1 Gorges of Munnar Munnar's gorges are a dream come true for canyoneers. The region is dotted with steep cliffs and narrow valleys, making it a perfect spot for rappelling and rock climbing. The gorges are surrounded by dense forests, giving adventurers a chance to witness the region's rich biodiversity. The moderate difficulty level of the gorges makes them ideal for both beginners and experienced canyoneers.

#2 Hidden valleys of Meghalaya Meghalaya's hidden valleys are famous for their stunning landscapes and challenging routes. The valleys are characterized by deep ravines and cascading waterfalls, making them perfect for canyoning. The region's unique limestone formations add to the thrill of the experience. However, the unpredictable weather conditions in Meghalaya can make it a tougher challenge, making it suitable for seasoned adventurers.

#3 Canyons of Rishikesh Rishikesh is not just about yoga and spirituality; it also offers some amazing canyoneering opportunities. The canyons around Rishikesh are characterized by rocky terrains and flowing rivers, perfect for those looking for an adrenaline rush. The area is easily accessible from major cities, making it a popular choice among weekend adventurers. With varying difficulty levels, these canyons cater to both novices and experts.

#4 Ravines of Coorg Coorg's ravines provide a picturesque backdrop for canyoneering enthusiasts. Famous for their coffee plantations, the region also has deep ravines with crystal-clear streams flowing through them. The combination of lush greenery and challenging routes makes Coorg an ideal destination for nature lovers seeking adventure. While some trails are relatively easy, others offer more demanding climbs suitable for experienced climbers.