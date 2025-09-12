How to care for curly hair: 5 steps

Curly hair is a different ball game and it needs special TLC to keep it healthy and glorious. Unlike straight hair, curls need special care to avoid frizz, lock moisture, and flaunt their beauty. Here's a simple five-step guide to help you handle your curls the right way. And, you can keep them bouncy and well-defined without too much trouble or expense.

Tip 1 Choose the right shampoo Choosing the right shampoo is essential for curly hair care. Choose sulfate-free shampoos as they are mild on scalp and don't strip them of natural oils. Sulfates can make your hair dry, which is bad for curls. Pick products with moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera or shea butter. Washing your hair two-three times a week is usually enough; over-washing can make them dry.

Tip 2 Condition regularly Conditioning is critical in keeping curls healthy and defined. Use a curly hair-type specific conditioner after every wash. Concentrate on applying it from mid-lengths to ends where moisture loss is maximum. Leave-in conditioners are also helpful as they offer continuous hydration throughout the day, helping control frizz and curling up your hair.

Tip 3 Detangle with care Detangling curly hair takes a lot of patience and care to ensure that you don't break them. Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers while detangling wet hair (with conditioner applied); this causes lesser damage than brushing dry curls. Start from the tips of your hair and work upwards towards the roots gently, making sure knots are removed without pulling too much.

Tip 4 Embrace air drying techniques Air drying is usually better for curly hair since it limits heat exposure that might damage it over time. After a wash, squeeze out excess water gently with a microfiber towel or an old cotton T-shirt instead of rubbing violently with a regular towel (which could create frizzing problems later on). During styling processes like diffusing (if needed), keep heat settings low if possible.