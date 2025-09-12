5-minute breakfasts: Apple crumble recipe

If you are a busy bee and have no time to cook up elaborate meals, try this five-minute apple crisp breakfast crumble. This quick and easy dish combines the sweetness of apples and a crunchy topping. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a tasty, nutritious breakfast that satisfies and energizes you.

#1 Quick preparation steps To prepare this breakfast crumble, slice one/two apples into thin pieces. Put them in a microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle cinnamon for an extra kick. In another bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, and butter until crumbly. Spread the mixture evenly over the apples. Microwave on high for about three minutes or until the apples are tender and topping golden brown.

#2 Nutritional benefits of apples Apples are loaded with dietary fiber, which not only aids digestion but also keeps cholesterol levels in check. They are also a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that boosts immunity. Adding apples to your breakfast can ensure you get all the necessary nutrients without piling on calories. This makes them an amazing option for those who want to stay fit without compromising on nutrition.

#3 Customizing your crumble topping The crumble topping can be customized according to your taste or dietary restrictions. For added texture and flavor, you can add nuts like almonds or walnuts to the oat mixture before microwaving. If you're looking for a healthier alternative to butter, use coconut oil instead. Adjusting these ingredients allows you to tailor the dish according to taste while keeping its simplicity intact.