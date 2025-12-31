Love carrots-peas combo? These recipes are perfect for you

Carrots and peas are two of the most versatile vegetables that can be used in a variety of vegetarian recipes. They are not just colorful but also packed with nutrients, making them an ideal addition to any meal. Here are five easy vegetarian recipes that highlight the natural sweetness of carrots and peas. These dishes are simple to prepare and perfect for anyone looking for healthy meal options.

Dish 1 Carrot and pea stir-fry A quick stir-fry with carrots and peas makes for a crunchy, colorful dish. Just slice carrots into thin strips and toss them with fresh or frozen peas in a hot pan with a splash of oil. Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavor. Stir-fry until the vegetables are tender but still crisp. This dish goes well with rice or noodles.

Dish 2 Creamy carrot and pea soup For a comforting bowl of soup, blend cooked carrots and peas with vegetable broth until smooth. Add cream or coconut milk for richness, and season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or basil. This creamy soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warm and nourishing.

Dish 3 Roasted carrot and pea salad Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of carrots while keeping peas tender-crisp. Simply roast sliced carrots in the oven until they're golden brown around the edges. Toss them with cooked peas in a bowl, along with some arugula or spinach leaves. Drizzle olive oil over the top, then sprinkle with lemon juice, salt, and pepper before serving.

Dish 4 Carrot-pea fritters These fritters make for an easy snack or appetizer option that highlights both vegetables' flavors beautifully. Grate carrots finely, then mix them with mashed peas, flour, and spices like cumin or coriander powder. Form small patties, then fry them until golden brown on both sides.