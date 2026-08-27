How to use cassava flour in cooking

Fufu is a popular dish in West Africa, where it is eaten with soups and stews.

Prepared by boiling and pounding cassava into a smooth paste, fufu serves as an accompaniment to a number of meals.

Its neutral taste makes it the perfect pairing for different flavors, making it a versatile addition to any meal.

Fufu is usually eaten by hand, with diners pinching off pieces to scoop up their favorite dishes.