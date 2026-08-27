How to use cassava flour in cooking
What's the story
Cassava flour, a staple in many African households, is prized for its versatility and gluten-free nature. Prepared from the cassava root, this flour is a key ingredient in a number of traditional dishes across the continent. From savory to sweet, cassava flour can be used to prepare a number of dishes that highlight Africa's rich culinary diversity. Here are five iconic dishes made with cassava flour.
Dish 1
Fufu: A West African staple
Fufu is a popular dish in West Africa, where it is eaten with soups and stews.
Prepared by boiling and pounding cassava into a smooth paste, fufu serves as an accompaniment to a number of meals.
Its neutral taste makes it the perfect pairing for different flavors, making it a versatile addition to any meal.
Fufu is usually eaten by hand, with diners pinching off pieces to scoop up their favorite dishes.
Dish 2
Garri: A versatile ingredient
Garri is another popular product of fermented and dried cassava. It can be eaten in different ways, either soaked in water or used as a flour for baking.
In Nigeria, garri is commonly eaten with sugar and milk as a breakfast dish, or with soup for lunch or dinner.
Its versatility makes it an essential part of many African diets.
Dish 3
Cassava pancakes: A breakfast favorite
Cassava pancakes are a delicious breakfast option in several African countries.
Prepared by mixing cassava flour with water or milk, and frying the batter on a griddle, these pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
They can be eaten plain, or with toppings like honey or fruit preserves for added flavor.
Dish 4
Akara: Savory bean cakes
Akara are savory cakes prepared from black-eyed peas and cassava flour, popular in Nigeria and Ghana.
The mixture is deep-fried until golden brown, resulting in crispy exteriors with soft interiors.
Akara can be eaten as snacks or served as sides with main courses, offering protein-rich alternatives to regular bread-based accompaniments.
Dish 5
Cassava bread: A gluten-free alternative
Cassava bread is a gluten-free alternative to wheat-based breads, prepared by combining grated cassava with water and baking it into flatbreads.
These can be used instead of regular loaves for sandwiches, or toasted with spreads like butter or jam for breakfast options.
This makes them ideal for those looking for dietary restrictions without compromising on taste or texture.