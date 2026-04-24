Cassia bark, commonly known as Chinese cinnamon, is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique flavor to various dishes. While most of us know it as a spice for desserts, cassia bark can be used in savory recipes too. Its warm and slightly spicy notes make it an interesting addition to different cuisines. Here are five creative savory recipes featuring cassia bark, showcasing its culinary potential beyond sweet treats.

Dish 1 Spiced vegetable stew with cassia bark A spiced vegetable stew with cassia bark makes for a comforting meal. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until they turn golden brown. Add chopped carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers, along with vegetable broth. Toss in a piece of cassia bark and let it simmer for 30 minutes. The result is a hearty stew with layers of flavor from the spices and vegetables.

Dish 2 Cassia bark infused rice pilaf To make rice pilaf with cassia bark infusion, cook basmati rice as usual, but add one or two pieces of cassia bark while cooking. Saute some cumin seeds, and add them to the rice after it's cooked. This simple yet aromatic dish goes well with lentils or any curry-based dish.

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Dish 3 Lentil soup with cassia bark twist For an interesting twist on traditional lentil soup, add cassia bark during the cooking process. Start by simmering lentils with diced tomatoes, carrots, celery, and vegetable broth. Add salt, pepper, turmeric powder, and one stick of cassia bark for added depth of flavor. Let it cook until the lentils are tender but not mushy.

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Dish 4 Cassia bark flavored roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables is another way to enjoy the subtle flavors of cassia bark. Toss your choice of root vegetables, like sweet potatoes or parsnips, in olive oil, salt, pepper, and ground cinnamon before roasting them in an oven preheated at 200 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes or until golden brown.