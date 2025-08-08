You must try these turban styles (they are celebrity-approved!)

From Rihanna to Beyonce , African turbans have become the biggest trend in luxury fashion, winning approval from a number of celebrities. These stylish headpieces are not just a nod to one's cultural heritage but also a statement of elegance and sophistication. Celebrities around the world have taken to the turbans, letting versatility and timelessness speak for themselves. Here's how African turbans are redefining luxury fashion.

Iconic style Rihanna's bold turban choices We all know Rihanna has a penchant for bold fashion choices. More often than not, she is seen wearing colorful African turbans that match her outfits. Rihanna's love for these headpieces has made them popular, prompting many to hop onto this trend. Rihanna's turban styles vary from basic wraps to elaborate ones, each adding a different element to her look.

Cultural impact Lupita Nyong'o's cultural influence Lupita Nyong'o has always been a fan of African turbans, adding them to her wardrobe, paying homage to her roots, and also making headway in the fashion industry. Her colorful and patterned turbans draw attention to the cultural significance and the beauty of these headpieces. Wearing them at high-profile events, she encourages others to appreciate and embrace different cultural expressions.

Glamour factor Beyonce's glamorous turban looks Beyonce has also been spotted wearing luxurious African turbans that give a boost to her glamorous avatar. The headpieces add a touch of sophistication to her outfits, making them just right for a red carpet event or an outing with friends. Beyonce's influence goes beyond music; her fashion choices often set trends that fans across the world follow.