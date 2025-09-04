5 hat styles that never go out of fashion

Hats have always been a fashion staple, serving both the purpose of functionality and style. Celebrities often make trends with their hat choices, and fans are quick to imitate their looks. From classic fedoras to trendy berets, these beauties can bring life to a drab outfit. Here are some celebrity-inspired hat styles that have stood the test of time, timeless chic options for those who wish to up their wardrobe game.

#1 The classic fedora The fedora is a versatile hat that has been sported by a number of celebrities over the years. With its indented crown and a wide brim, it makes any outfit look sophisticated. Stars like Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra made the style iconic in the mid-20th century. Today, stars like Johnny Depp continue to prove its timelessness by pairing it with casual and formal wear alike.

#2 Trendy beret styles Along with the straw hat, the beret is yet another classic pick that has made a comeback in recent years. Usually linked to French fashion, this soft round cap can be worn in multiple ways to match different looks. Stars like Rihanna and Bella Hadid have been seen sporting berets, giving a chic European touch to their outfits. Be it tilted or flat, the beret is always fashionable.

#3 Wide-brimmed hats for sun protection Wide-brimmed hats serve the dual purpose of being stylish and practical. They provide a lot of shade while making any look more elegant. Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie, are often seen picking wide-brimmed hats for outdoor events or vacations. Available in straw or felt, they can be worn across seasons.

#4 Baseball caps for casual looks Baseball caps are the perfect accessory to get a laid-back yet stylish look. Initially designed as part of sports uniforms, they have become a favorite of celebrities looking for comfort without skimping on style. Icons like Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner regularly make baseball caps a part of their everyday outfits—pairing them with jeans or athleisure wear—for an effortlessly cool vibe.