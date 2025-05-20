How to build your minimalist jewelry collection
What's the story
Minimalist jewelry has become a fashion staple, thanks to celebrities.
It's simple, it's sophisticated, and it allows you to make a statement, without actually saying anything.
Celebrities have proven how these pieces, be it delicate necklaces or understated rings, can elevate any outfit.
Versatile, apt for so many occasions, and elegant, these are a must-have.
Necklaces
Delicate necklaces for subtle charm
Delicate necklaces have taken celebrities by storm, and for good reason.
These understated pieces usually come with thin chains and small pendants or charms, which lend an air of sophistication without being too loud.
Jennifer Aniston and Emma Watson have been seen donning such necklaces, further proving that less is more when it comes to accessorizing.
These necklaces can be layered or worn alone, making them ideal for casual as well as formal occasions.
Rings
Stackable rings for versatile style
Stackable rings provide a versatile option to remain accessorized without compromising on a minimalist look.
Celebrities such as Meghan Markle and Zendaya made this trend popular by sporting several thin bands on a single finger or multiple fingers.
They can be layered in different metals or designs to help you showcase your personal style with ease.
The simplicity of stackable rings makes them perfect for everyday wear as well as special days.
Earrings
Hoop earrings with modern twist
Hoop earrings are back, but with a modern-day twist in the minimalist jewelry scene.
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have been seen donning sleek hoop earrings which add the perfect touch of elegance to any look.
These hoops vary in size but remain clean and simple enough to sit well with the minimalist idea.
They are versatile enough to go with both casual and evening wear.
Bracelets
Bracelets that speak elegance
Minimalist bracelets are another celebrity favorite to achieve timeless elegance through simplicity.
Stars like Blake Lively love wearing dainty bracelets with delicate chains decorated with small charms or gemstones to add an element of interest without taking away from the wrist area completely.
These pieces work well on their own but also look stunning when stacked up with other similar ones to create unique combinations catered towards individual tastes preferences alike.