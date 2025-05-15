5 shoe styles that never go out of fashion
What's the story
Celebrity shoes are what make the fashion world go round.
These iconic pieces not only reflect the personality of the stars wearing them but also serve as versatile options that can go with a myriad of outfits.
From red carpet appearances to casual streetwear, celebrity picks have something for the ones looking to up their style game.
Here are some timeless shoe styles celebrities love that can easily fit into any wardrobe.
Casual comfort
Classic sneakers for everyday wear
Classic sneakers are a must-have in every celebrity's closet, thanks to their comfort and versatility.
Stars like Kristen Stewart and Ryan Gosling have been seen wearing these with everything, right from jeans to dresses, and we can't get enough of their versatility.
The plain design of classic sneakers makes them perfect for casual outings, while still being chic.
A good pair of sneakers can give you comfort and style for daily wear.
Sophisticated style
Elegant pumps for formal occasions
We often see elegant pumps on celebrities heading to formal events or award ceremonies.
Characterized by their sleek design and leg elongating capabilities, pumps are loved by the likes of Emma Stone and Cate Blanchett.
They can be worn with gowns or even tailored suits, making any look super sophisticated.
Choosing a neutral color like black or nude makes them easy to pair with different outfits.
Fashion flexibility
Ankle boots as versatile footwear
No wonder celebrities like Gigi Hadid and David Beckham have fallen in love with ankle boots. They are versatile for any season and occasion.
Be it skinny jeans or skirts, ankle boots give a chic element without compromising on comfort.
Available in different materials like leather or suede, these boots can easily take you from day to night.
Bold choices
Statement heels that stand out
Statement heels are perfect if you're looking to turn heads at social gatherings/parties.
Celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Zendaya often opt for bold designs, sporting unique patterns or embellishments that catch the eye immediately.
Not ideal for everyday wear due to their opulence, statement heels make for great conversation starters when worn at special occasions.
Effortless elegance
Loafers: A blend of comfort and style
Offering comfort and elegance, loafers are loved by celebrities (read Harry Styles, Alexa Chung) who love understated fashion choices with flair appeal.
Their slip-on design makes them easily wearable without compromising on the polished look for work meetings/brunches.
Coming in a plethora of colors and textures, loafers are versatile enough to match personal preferences, making sure they never go out of style.