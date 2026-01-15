Score a stylish winter look with chenille sweaters

Chenille sweaters are the perfect winter staple, thanks to their soft, cozy texture. These versatile pieces can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. Whether you're heading out for a casual day or dressing up for an evening event, chenille sweaters offer warmth and style. Here are five ways to wear chenille sweaters this winter, ensuring you stay fashionable and comfortable all season long.

Tip 1 Layer with a denim jacket Pairing a chenille sweater with a denim jacket makes for a perfect blend of comfort and style. The casual vibe of the denim jacket complements the softness of the chenille, making it perfect for both day and night. Go for neutral colors to keep it balanced, or add some contrast with brighter hues. This layering trick not only adds warmth but also gives you an effortless chic look.

Tip 2 Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans go beautifully with chenille sweaters, accentuating your waistline while keeping you warm. This combination is perfect for casual outings or relaxed work environments. You can tuck in your sweater slightly at the front for added definition or leave it loose for a more laid-back appearance. The combination of high-waisted jeans and chenille creates an easy yet stylish outfit.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Accessorize with scarves Scarves make a great accessory when wearing chenille sweaters in winter. They add an extra layer of warmth and can also add color or pattern to your outfit. Go for chunky knit scarves for texture contrast or opt for lighter fabrics if you prefer subtlety. Scarves also give you the option to switch up your look without having to change your entire outfit.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Combine with ankle boots Ankle boots make the perfect footwear choice when styling chenille sweaters during winter months. They add sophistication while keeping you warm on colder days. Go for leather ankle boots for an edgy look or stick with suede ones for softness that matches the texture of chenille. This combination is perfect for both casual outings and more formal events.