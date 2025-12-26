Cherry blossom spots in Japan: Visit these hidden gems

Every year, millions of tourists flock to Japan to witness the cherry blossoms, or sakura, in full bloom. While famous spots such as Tokyo and Kyoto draw huge crowds, there are lesser-known places that offer an equally mesmerizing experience without the throng of tourists. These hidden gems let you enjoy the beauty of sakura in a more peaceful setting, making your trip memorable.

#1 Discovering Takato Castle Ruins Takato Castle Ruins in Nagano Prefecture is famous for its cherry blossom trees. The site has over 1,500 cherry trees that bloom beautifully in spring. The ruins of the castle add a historical touch to the natural beauty, making it a perfect spot for history and nature lovers. The area is less crowded than more popular destinations, giving you a peaceful experience.

#2 Enjoying sakura at Hirosaki Park Hirosaki Park in Aomori Prefecture is famous for its stunning cherry blossoms. The park has more than 2,500 cherry trees and is known for its traditional cherry blossom festival. Visitors can enjoy boat rides on the moat surrounded by blooming sakura and explore the historic Hirosaki Castle within the park grounds. The festival draws fewer crowds than other major events, making it ideal for leisurely strolls.

#3 Experiencing sakura at Yoshino mountain Yoshino Mountain in Nara Prefecture is famous for its layered cherry blossom views. The mountain has several peaks with different varieties of sakura, which bloom at different times. This gives a long-lasting display from late March to early May. The area is less commercialized than other touristy spots. This allows visitors to enjoy hiking trails among blooming cherry trees without the hustle and bustle of large crowds.