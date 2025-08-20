Chicory + walnut: 5 must-try dishes

Chicory and walnuts can elevate your vegan meals with their incredible flavors. The bitterness of chicory and the earthiness of walnuts go hand-in-hand for a perfect balance of taste. This combination will not only make your meals delicious but also healthy, as it's packed with fiber and nutrients, making it a perfect healthy vegan choice. Here are ways to use chicory and walnuts in your meals.

Dish 1 Chicory salad with walnut dressing A chicory salad with a walnut dressing makes for a simple, yet delicious dish. The bitterness of chicory leaves is balanced by the creamy texture of crushed walnuts, mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. This makes for a refreshing salad that can be served as an appetizer or side dish. You can also add sliced apples or pears for a hint of sweetness to this savory mix.

Dish 2 Roasted chicory and walnut spread Roasting chicory brings out its natural flavors while introducing a hint of caramelization that complements toasted walnuts. Simply blend roasted chicory with walnuts, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice to make a spread ideal for sandwiches or a dip for vegetables. This spread adds both texture and flavor complexity without overpowering other elements in your meal.

Dish 3 Pasta with chicory-walnut sauce Incorporating chicory into pasta dishes also provides an interesting twist on traditional recipes. Saute chopped chicory in olive oil till tender before adding crushed walnuts for added crunchiness. Toss this mixture with cooked pasta along with nutritional yeast for added umami flavoring without using dairy products like cheese.