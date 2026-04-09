Chicory: Why you must include this superfood in your diet

Chicory, a versatile plant, is making waves in the world of plant-based diets. From its roots to leaves, chicory is packed with nutrients and can be used in several ways to amp up your meals. Loaded with fiber and antioxidants, chicory is a great addition to your diet. Here is how you can use chicory in your meals, and its health benefits.

#1 Nutrient-rich roots Chicory roots are loaded with inulin, a prebiotic fiber that promotes gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria. This fiber also helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Chicory root can be roasted and ground to make a coffee substitute, or added to smoothies for an extra nutrient boost.

#2 Leafy greens for salads The leaves of chicory are bitter, which makes them a perfect addition to salads. They give a unique flavor profile that goes well with other ingredients, such as fruits and nuts. Packed with vitamins A and K, these leaves promote bone health and vision. You can also saute them lightly or add them raw for a crunchy texture.

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#3 Versatile cooking uses Chicory can be used in several dishes, from soups to stews. When cooked, its bitterness mellows down, leaving behind a mild flavor that goes well with different cuisines. The plant's versatility makes it an ideal candidate for experimenting with new recipes, while keeping your meals healthy.

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