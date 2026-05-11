Chiura: The crunchy Nepalese snack you must try

Chiura, a traditional Nepalese snack, is winning hearts worldwide for its unique texture and flavor. Made from flattened rice, chiura is a staple in many Nepalese households. It can be eaten alone or mixed with other ingredients to make a delicious dish. Its versatility and simplicity make it a favorite among those looking for an authentic taste of Nepal . Here's what makes chiura special.

Preparation The making of Chiura Chiura is made by soaking rice and then flattening it with a wooden tool called bato. The process makes the rice light and airy. Once flattened, the rice is sun-dried to retain its texture. This traditional method preserves the natural flavors of the rice, while making it easy to store and use in various dishes.

Health benefits Nutritional benefits of chiura Rich in carbohydrates, chiura serves as a great energy source. It is low in fat and high in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full. Plus, chiura contains essential vitamins and minerals like iron and magnesium, which are important for overall health. Including chiura in your diet can be a healthy alternative to processed snacks.

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Culinary uses Versatile uses of chiura Chiura can be used in several ways, making it a versatile ingredient in Nepalese cuisine. It can be eaten plain or mixed with vegetables, nuts, or fruits for added flavor and nutrition. Some popular dishes include chiura mixed with yogurt or milk for breakfast or as a quick snack during the day.

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