Choose lentil crackers over mathri. Here's why
What's the story
Mathri, a popular Indian snack, is loved for its crispy texture and delicious taste.
However, its high oil content and use of refined flour make it unhealthy for regular consumption.
Lentil crackers are a healthy alternative, offering the same satisfying crunch along with additional health benefits.
Read on to discover why you should switch to lentil crackers and how to enjoy them in your daily routine.
Nutritional value
Health benefits of lentils
Lentils are a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals.
A single serving of lentil crackers can deliver up to 15% of your daily recommended fiber intake and 10 grams of protein.
This not only makes them a healthier alternative to mathri, but also a satiating snack option that can keep you feeling full for longer periods.
DIY snacking
Easy homemade recipes
Making your own lentil crackers at home is surprisingly simple.
All you need are some basic ingredients like lentil flour, water, salt, and whatever spices you like.
You can bake or air-fry them in under 30 minutes.
Plus, by making them yourself, you can control the amount of salt and oil used, making them a healthier option compared to many store-bought ones that often contain preservatives.
Convenience snacking
Store-bought options
If you're pressed for time, many brands sell pre-made lentil crackers that are tasty, healthy, and ready to eat right out of the box.
Prices range depending on the brand and quantity, but a standard-sized packet would cost around $5.
When buying these snacks, opt for ones with the fewest added ingredients to make sure you're getting the healthiest option.
Versatile eating
Incorporating into meals
Lentil crackers aren't just a snack; they're a secret weapon in your meal prep arsenal!
Crush them over salads for that irresistible crunch, or get fancy and use them as a base for healthy canapes - think slices of avocado or a dollop of hummus.
Their neutral flavor pairs perfectly with sweet or savory toppings, making them a versatile addition to any meal plan.
Conscious consumption
Mindful snacking tips
Replacing mathri with lentil crackers is a healthier option, but it's important to be mindful of portion sizes.
Even healthier alternatives can lead to overeating if you're not careful about how much you consume.
To feel fuller and control calorie intake, pair these snacks with high-water-content foods such as fruits or veggies.
This way, you can maintain a balanced diet while still enjoying your snacks.