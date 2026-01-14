Choppy fringes on straight medium hair: Styles to try

Choppy fringes can add a whole new level of texture and dimension to straight, medium-length hair. They are the perfect way to update your look without going for a drastic change. The layered cut, uneven ends, and textured look of choppy fringes can make your hair look fuller and more dynamic. Here are five styles that highlight the versatility of choppy fringes on straight, medium hair.

Style 1 Textured choppy fringe A textured, choppy fringe is all about adding layers for depth. This style works well with straight hair as it creates movement without losing length. The layers are cut at different lengths, giving a more dynamic look. This fringe is ideal for those who want a subtle, yet noticeable change in their hairstyle.

Style 2 Side-swept choppy fringe The side-swept, choppy fringe is a perfect mix of elegance and edge. By sweeping the fringe to one side, you get an asymmetrical look that highlights facial features beautifully. This style is perfect for those who want to keep their hair manageable while sporting a chic appearance.

Advertisement

Style 3 Blunt choppy fringe A blunt, choppy fringe gives an edgy twist to the classic straight look. The straight-across cut is mixed with choppy layers, making a bold statement. This style suits those who want to make their hair look thicker and more textured without losing the length.

Advertisement

Style 4 Wispy choppy fringe Wispy, choppy fringes are all about softness and lightness. With delicate layers cut into the fringe, this style gives an airy feel that goes well with straight, medium hair. It's perfect for those who want a subtle change that adds interest without being too dramatic.