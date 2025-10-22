5 Chuseok traditions that celebrate Korean culture

Chuseok, which is celebrated in Korea, is a harvest festival that brings families together to celebrate the bounty of nature. It is a time for gratitude and remembrance, and is celebrated with several unique traditions that have been passed down through the generations. From preparing traditional foods to honoring ancestors, these customs are an integral part of Korean culture. Here are five interesting Chuseok traditions that highlight the spirit of this festive occasion.

#1 Preparing Songpyeon Songpyeon, which are crescent-shaped rice cakes stuffed with sweet fillings, are a must-have during Chuseok. Families prepare them together, symbolizing unity and cooperation. The process involves mixing glutinous rice flour with natural dyes from plants and filling them with ingredients like sesame seeds or red beans. Steaming the songpyeon over pine needles adds a fragrant aroma, making it a delightful treat for everyone.

#2 Visiting ancestral graves Another important tradition during Chuseok is visiting ancestral graves, known as Beolcho. Families clean the gravesites and offer food and drink to honor their ancestors. This act of remembrance is accompanied by prayers and rituals that express gratitude for the ancestors' guidance and protection. It strengthens family bonds and fosters respect for one's heritage.

#3 Wearing Hanbok During Chuseok, many Koreans wear traditional clothing called hanbok. These colorful garments are worn during family gatherings and ceremonies, representing cultural pride. Wearing hanbok adds to the festive atmosphere as families gather for meals or participate in traditional games like yutnori or tuho.

#4 Performing Charye rituals Charye is a key ritual performed on Chuseok to pay respects to ancestors through offerings of food and drink on an altar called charye. The offerings usually include fruits such as apples or pears along with other seasonal produce like chestnuts or jujubes, arranged neatly on plates before incense sticks are lit as prayers are recited by family members.